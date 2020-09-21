South Obenchain Fire 65% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that once threatened numerous communities, particularly Butte Falls, is in the mop-up phase.
On the morning of September 21, the South Obenchain Fire covered an estimated 32,671 acres and was 65% contained. All perimeters around the fire—centered in the mountains between the communities of Shady Cove, Butte Falls, and Eagle Point—were under control with progress being made up to 300 feet into the interior of the fire. The entire west side was in patrol status. However, visible flames and smoke may be visible until a season-ending rain or snow event.
The cause of the South Obenchain Fire remains under investigation.
For a map of current evacuation levels, visit https://jcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3caa39804db54631a61007180d5ef415