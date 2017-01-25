Southern Oregon students raise money for Deaf Academic Bowl

Medford, Ore. — Deaf and hard of hearing students were at Wild River Pizza trying to make their way to the Los Angeles area for an academic bowl.
Students from the Southern Oregon Education Service District were selling raffle tickets today, raising money to get to the regional Deaf Academic Bowl in February.
The event brings students from around the region to compete for the chance to go to the national competition in Washington D.C.
“It’s so exciting for them to also meet other students who are like them and they get to socialize and they make lifetime friends with each other,” said instructor Mandi Morgan.
Wild River is also donating a portion of the day’s sales to the group.
If you’d like to help them get to California, you can send donations to:
Program for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
c/o Southern Oregon Education Service District
101 N. Grape St.
Medford, OR 97501