Medford School District working to nail down make-up days

Medford, Ore. — The Medford School District is still hammering out the details for a snow day make-up schedule. The valley’s historic snowstorm prevented kids from going to class the first week in January, and a make-up schedule hasn’t been approved yet.
In collaboration with the unions, the district proposed the following make-up days, President’s Day, a scheduled conference day on March 13th, a grading day on April 14th, and one snow make-up day on June 15th.
“One of the reasons why we were pushing to have 3 of those days prior to June is because those days would take place prior to state testing, prior to AP testing,” 549C communications specialist Natalie Hurd says, “valuable instructional days, during valuable crunch time months of the year.”
Because the proposed schedule would impact the union contracts, it required a vote. The union can’t disclose the numbers, but says despite the collaborative effort it did not get enough support.
Now all parties are working to make a schedule that works. If they can’t, the school year could be extended in June, because those days are not bound by the union contracts.
