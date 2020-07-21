St. Louis couple seen brandishing guns at protestors charged

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) – The Missouri husband and wife seen on camera pointing guns at protesters outside their home have been charged. That’s according to the couple’s attorney.
Video of Mark and Patricia McCloskey was taken outside of their house in St. Louis last month.
They claim they were afraid and protecting their property when they pulled out a handgun and a rifle and pointed them at protesters.
The demonstrators were walking on a private street to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.
The couple told police the group broke a fence to get in the neighborhood, began yelling obscenities and threatened to harm them.
Eyewitnesses from the protest dispute the McCloskeys’ claims.
The St. Louis Circuit Court attorney has not said what charges the couple is facing.