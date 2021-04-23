Standing Stone Brewing Co. creates cocktail to raise money for fire relief

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local restaurant is partnering with United Way to bring relief for 2020 fire victims.
Standing Stone Brewing Company said they’re helping out the nonprofit’s Fire Relief Program by creating a special cocktail to raise funds: the Phoenix Rising Paloma. With each Paloma sold, Standing Stone will donate $2 to United Way’s fire relief efforts.
Dee Anne Everson, CEO of United Way Jackson County, said, “It is through these kinds of efforts that we all come together to help thousands to find permanent, safe and secure housing. Standing Stone represents what community is all about.”
The Phoenix Rising Paloma is currently available at Standing Stone.
Those wishing to donate directly to the fire relief fund can visit http://www.unitedwayjacksoncounty.org/give