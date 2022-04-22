State agencies help businesses after Pacific Pride Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. —It’s been more than a week since the Pacific Pride Fire destroyed a handful of businesses. Now the business community is coming together to help employers and employees rebuild.

Rogue Workforce Partnership is a business-led coalition that works to strengthen economic development in the Rogue Valley. It works with WorkSource Rogue Valley.

The two hosted a rapid response meeting this afternoon at the WorkSource Rogue Valley office in Medford. Topics covered included unemployment benefits, access to possible income support, healthcare resources and re-employment services.

“We’re trying to make it as simple as possible, we know that it’s going to be overwhelming and complicated but at least if we can get them in the right direction that will be a big help,” said Greg Thweatt, with Rogue Workforce Partnership.

If you missed the meeting, resources are still available at the WorkSource Rogue Valley office in Medford.

You can also visit worksourcerogue.org