“It falls significantly short of what I think people’s expectations were for this program and the benefit to the county,” Josephine County Commissioner, Simon Hare says.
Josephine County accounts for about 10% of the state’s marijuana licenses for producers, processors, and manufacturers. It accounts for a little over 1% of the state’s retail marijuana licenses. Still, commissioners aren’t expecting a big piece of that tax revenue pie. Initial estimates in Josephine County are between $100,000 and $300,000 dollars.
Josephine County commissioner, Simon Hare says public safety will likely benefit from the funds.
“Right now, the lion’s share of locally generated property tax revenue goes to law enforcement: the sheriff, the district attorney the juvenile detention facility,” Commissioner Hare says, “and so that’s exactly where it will likely go, but that’s up to the board.”
Josephine County has been collecting a 3% tax on local marijuana sales. So far that's only generated about $11,000 dollars. The public safety levy on the May ballot looks to generate about $7-million.