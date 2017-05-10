Home
State marijuana revenue unlikely to make dent in Josephine County budget

State marijuana revenue unlikely to make dent in Josephine County budget

Local News Politics Top Stories Video , , , , , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore. — The state of Oregon has gathered millions of dollars in marijuana related taxes, but none of it has been distributed yet. 10% of those funds are set to go back to the counties holding licenses, but initial estimates are small.

“It falls significantly short of what I think people’s expectations were for this program and the benefit to the county,” Josephine County Commissioner, Simon Hare says.

Josephine County accounts for about 10% of the state’s marijuana licenses for producers, processors, and manufacturers. It accounts for a little over 1% of the state’s retail marijuana licenses. Still, commissioners  aren’t expecting a big piece of that tax revenue pie. Initial estimates in Josephine County are between $100,000 and $300,000 dollars.

Josephine County commissioner, Simon Hare says public safety will likely benefit from the funds.

“Right now, the lion’s share of locally generated property tax revenue goes to law enforcement: the sheriff, the district attorney the juvenile detention facility,” Commissioner Hare says, “and so that’s exactly where it will likely go, but that’s up to the board.”

Josephine County has been collecting a 3% tax on local marijuana sales. So far that’s only generated about $11,000 dollars. The public safety levy on the May ballot looks to generate about $7-million. You can learn more about the levy by clicking HERE.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics