Stephanie Anne Warner case remains open

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Detectives are continuing to work toward a conclusion in the disappearance of Stephanie Anne Warner.
The Ruch woman was last seen at the Ashland Fourth of July Parade in 2013.
Oregon State Police believe Warner is deceased. They also think her boyfriend, Lennie Ames, is responsible for her death.
Police said Ames left town after a warrant was served at Warner’s house following her disappearance.
He has since moved to Florida and Georgia. Police wrote that’s “about as far away from Oregon as possible.”
Jackson County Sheriff’s Detective Eric Henderson said, “The evidence in this case clearly shows that he [Ames] knows about Stephanie’s death, that he’s responsible for her death, that he knows where she’s at right now, where her body would be located.”
Detectives have a have a message for Ames: “This case is not closed, it’s not going to be over with anytime soon, we’re going to see this through, we’re going to make an arrest, and do the right thing, and tell us where she’s at.”
Ames is still the only suspect in Warner’s disappearance.
Law enforcement agencies have been working to keep interest in the case high to bring closure to Warner’s family.
Warner was 43 when she went missing. She is described by police as having long auburn hair, 5’3” to 5’4” tall with brown eyes.
The Sheriff’s Office is still asking the public for help. If you have any information in this case, you are urged to report it.
For more information about Warner, visit the National Missing Persons Database: https://www.findthemissing.org/en/cases/21345/0/