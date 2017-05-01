Texas fire-rescue paramedic shot, police pinned down by gunfire

DALLAS, Texas – A first responder was shot while treating a shooting victim in Dallas, according to an NBC DFW report.
The Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic is in critical but stable condition.
Dallas police said the shooting was sparked by a dispute between neighbors in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
A paramedic who responded to the scene to render aid to an injured person was fired upon, police said.
Dallas police locked down the area after they found the injured paramedic lying in the street. An officer went in alone to pull the medic to safety.
For hours, police were at the scene trying to track the shooter down.
After receiving a tip that the suspected gunman was hiding in a nearby home, officers sent in a robot to look and found two bodies. One of the bodies belonged to the suspected gunman, the other has not yet been identified.
The person who the paramedic originally tended to is in stable condition.
Police will not release the names of anyone involved until their family has been notified.