Storytelling Guild holds book drive in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Storytelling Guild is holding a book drive at all Jackson County Library locations.

From now through January 31, you can donate new or gently used children’s books for their “Pass the Book” program.

Pass the Book has worked for over a decade to collect and distribute books to organizations that support early literacy.

In the past, the Storytelling Guild gave books to the Foster Parents Association, Almeda fire victims, the Department of Human Services Child Welfare division, and the Magdalene Home, among others.

For more information, visit http://www.storytellingguild.org/