Students help clean Bear Creek Greenway

Medford, Ore. — A portion of the Bear Creek Greenway got a little facelift Wednesday afternoon.
Students, staff and families from Logos Charter School spent several hours cleaning it up.
They call it their spring cleanup.
Today they spent four hours cleaning an eight-acre section.
The cleanup is part of a Bear Creek Red Berry and Restoration program.
More than 30 students, staff and volunteers helped Wednesday by laying mulch on trails, removing invasive blackberries and picking up trash.
“I think we have a pretty vested interest in that area as far as the effort that students have put forth over the years. The trees that have been planted, the partnerships that the school has developed within our community… those are things that are invaluable and we definitely want to see them continue,” Director of Earth Science Educational Programs Christopher Van Ness said.
The restoration efforts happened near downtown Medford on the corner of Spencer and Mayette Streets.
Van Ness says the cleanup crew has been working on the Bear Creek Greenway for nearly six years now building and maintaining the trails.