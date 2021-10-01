Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Supreme Court said Friday that Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms.
Kavanaugh, who has been fully vaccinated since January, received a test Monday morning before the justices met for a closed-door conference, and the result was negative.
But a second test for the 56-year old justice administered Thursday yielded a positive test, the court said.
The court statement said that “Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday.”
The justices were tested Thursday because they planned to be in the courtroom Friday for the formal investiture ceremony for the court’s newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett.
The ceremony had been postponed because of the pandemic.
The court said that as a precaution, Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley will not attend the ceremony.