Supreme Court puts hold on release of Trump’s tax records

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on a House subpoena for President Donald Trump’s financial records spanning eight years. The court announced the hold on Monday.
The House Government Oversight Committee subpoenaed the material in April.
Lawyers for the president tried to have the subpoena thrown out, but they lost in the lower courts.
A court order upholding the subpoena was to take effect on Wednesday.
In a two-sentence order, the court said the House must respond by 3 p.m. Thursday.
The court’s action, known as an “administrative stay,” does not indicate how the court might rule on the legal merits of the dispute. It simply stops the clock to give the lawyers time to file their papers.