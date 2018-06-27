Supreme court ruling impacts labor unions

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Supreme Court dealing a major setback to public-sector labor unions. Today, justices struck down an Illinois law that forced non-union workers to pay fees that go to collective bargaining.
The court said mandatory union dues violated first amendment rights. The ruling overturns a nearly 40-year-old court precedent.
Public sector unions say they are required by law to represent all employees, whether they are part of the union or not. The decision could impact millions of employees in more than 20 states with similar laws including Oregon.
In Oregon, the law is called “fair share” meaning you need to pay for representation in a union, even if you didn’t want to be a part of the union.
NBC5’s Amanda Rose spoke with a retired activist for a union representing 60,000 employees and home care workers in Oregon. He says the decision is a blow, but they’re not going to stop fighting.
“Unions have been under attack for years. Yes, it’s a tough one…But we’re not going to stop one bit at all,” said Wes Brain, activist. “We’re going to keep working for justice for organized working people.”
Brain also says he’s not worried about workers still giving money to unions since he sees the benefits of a union as something that also benefits the entire community.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2017, about 14 percent of wage and salary workers in Oregon were part of a union.