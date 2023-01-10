Suspect arrested for alleged illegal interstate drug trafficking

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man was arrested after an alleged illegal marijuana operation was busted in rural Josephine County.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on January 9, a property in the 3000 block of Leland Road in Wolf Creek was searched by police.

During the search, more than 250 marijuana plants and over 3,000 pounds of marijuana were seized and destroyed, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, over $6,000 in money orders were reportedly found along with five guns.

JCSO said 33-year-old “A Choy Saephan” was arrested and charged with exporting marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful manufacturing of marijuana.

No further details were released.