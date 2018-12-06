Suspect arrested for Grants Pass robbery

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested in connection with a weekend robbery in Grants Pass.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on December 1, the Baskin-Robbins on Union Avenue was robbed. The suspect was able to get away before police arrived at the scene.
Eventually, investigators found the suspect in the area of Westholm and Southwest K Streets, but he was able to flee on foot through neighborhood yards.
Police K-9 units happened to be in the area training and helped locate the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Mikel Ian Fleming. He was arrested without further incident.
Fleming was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of robbery, theft, unlawful use of a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.