Suspect caught after swimming across the Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A Grants Pass man was arrested after he eluded police by swimming across the Rogue River.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Oregon State Police troopers were involved in a pursuit on southbound Interstate 5.

When the pursuit reached Exit 48, the suspect got out of the vehicle and jumped into the Rogue River in an attempt to get away.

According to JCSO, the suspect swam across the river and tried to hide on a steep embankment.

When officers on a boat reached the suspect, he surrendered without further incident.

He was identified as 34-year-old William Allen Tweet of Grants Pass.

Investigators said he had a felony parole warrant out for his arrest and officers had probable cause to take him into custody for eluding and reckless driving.

