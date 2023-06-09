Wildfires continue to rage in Canada

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada (NBC) – Canada is seeing its worst-ever start to wildfire season with blazes ravaging much of the country and creating hazardous smoky conditions.

Aerial footage filmed by the BC Wildfire Service showed wildfires burning around six miles east of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia and blanketing skies with dark smoke, with the area affected estimated to be around 9,600 hectares. That’s about 23,722 acres.

The BC Wildfire Service added an increase in fire activity was expected with stronger winds forecast, which in turn would restrict firefighting efforts.

Local authorities issued an evacuation order for the town of Tumbler Ridge.

Hundreds of wildfires are also burning in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has traveled into the eastern United States, blanketing Washington, D.C. and New York City in an unhealthy haze, disrupting flights and sending people indoors.

