Supect who fled deputy in Siskiyou County now back in custody

UPDATE: The suspect has been caught.
——————————–
Yreka, Cal.- Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to citizens Thursday, warning of a suspect on the loose.
According to the phone alert, the suspect escaped deputy custody near the jail. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, camo vest and blue jeans.
If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Instead, call Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900 or Yreka Police Department at 530-841-2300.
