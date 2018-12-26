Suspect who was shot, wounded by CHP officer identified

SISKIYOU, Calif. – A man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Siskiyou County has been released from the hospital and is now behind bars.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of December 22, a California Highway Patrol Officer stopped to check a vehicle parked along Interstate 5 north of Weed.
The occupant of the vehicle, who was armed with a weapon, reportedly confronted the officer. That’s when the officer shot at the occupant, who tried to run away. However, the suspect was caught and taken to the hospital.
The officer was not injured.
The suspect who was shot was later identified as Jesus Jobhany Chaves, 26, of Fontana, California. He sustained a wound to his upper torso.
On December 24, Chaves was released from the hospital and booked at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka on numerous charges, including obstructing an officer and attempted carjacking.
Investigators said they suspect Chaves was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the shooting.