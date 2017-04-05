Suspected serial bank robbers captured in N. California

Fortuna, Calif. – Two suspects who allegedly robbed numerous banks in southern Oregon were arrested by Fortuna, California police Tuesday.
The Fortuna Police Department said on April 4 around 10:00 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on a dead end road.
When officers arrived, they found John Shepard and Kimberly Blank. Both suspects have outstanding felony warrants out for their arrest in connection with a string of bank robberies stretching form Cottage Grove to Ashland, Oregon.
Shepard and Blank were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Humboldt County Jail where they are awaiting extradition to Oregon, according to FPD.