Suspected thief injured in stolen truck crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – Multiple witnesses spotted a man bloodied along Interstate 5 this evening. Oregon State Police say he was involved in a stolen vehicle case. Troopers say the suspect crashed a stolen truck just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night at mile marker 30. They tell us the suspected truck thief was speeding when he failed to use the North Medford Interstate off-ramp correctly and crashed the vehicle into a tree.
Troopers say he did not appear to be wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to OSP, he was the only person in the truck and they have not identified him at this time. Osp believes the driver’s speed and intoxication caused the crash.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.
Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.
After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.
She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.
