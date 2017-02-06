Suspects found with drugs, cash and gun near Klamath Falls

Klamath County, Ore. – Oregon State Police troopers arrested two men outside of Klamath Falls after they were found with illegal drugs, a large amount of cash and a handgun.
According to OSP, 32-year-old Jose Perfecto Adan De Jesus was pulled over while driving a 2001 GMC Yukon on February 4 for traffic violations on Highway 97 near milepost 240, just north of Klamath Falls.
Police said Jose De Jesus and his passenger, 27-year-old Hipolito De Jesus, were both found to be from Bridgeport, Washington. Troopers suspected they were engaged in criminal activity at the time of the traffic stop. Jose De Jesus tried to flee the scene on foot but was quickly captured.
During a search of the vehicle, OSP said they found 3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 3.5 pounds of heroin, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, $66,550 in cash and a semi-automatic handgun.
OSP said both suspects were lodged in the Klamath County Jail on charges of possession and delivery of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. They were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.
In addition, the driver was charged with attempt to elude, and the passenger, with possession of a forged instrument, according to OSP.