Talent becomes second ‘bee city’ in the country

TALENT, Ore.– Saturday was an exciting day for Talent as it became recognized as the second “bee city” in the entire country.
With the effort of the Talent Garden Club and members of Talent City Hall, the city became the first publicly certified pollinator city in the state.
The certification was earned by meeting requirements, such as having plants that bloom from February to October as well as planting native flowers that will attract indigenous species of pollinators.
“If we create a haven for pollinators, beneficial insects and birds, then our future is assured,” said Gerlinde Smith, treasurer for the garden club.
The garden is located in front of Talent’s city hall. It’s a pesticide-free environment that club members hope will become a place for varieties of bee species to thrive in.
The only other city to be considered a “bee city” is in Asheville, North Carolina.
