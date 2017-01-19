Home
Talent food pantry looking for new home

Talent, Ore., — The Talent food pantry is still looking for a new space.

The pantry’s spent the last eleven years in the town’s old library, sharing the space with the historical society.

ACCESS runs the pantry and says it has outgrown the space, now serving 300 families in the area.

“It’s difficult in a small town to have that kind of, we approached the churches and they have spaces but they’re tiny spaces. So no where has been ideal yet.” said ACCESS nutrition program director, Philip Yates.

ACCESS has been meeting with the city to try and find a new space but hasn’t had much luck.

They have until February to find a new location.

Yates says their mobile food truck is a fallback if they can’t find anything before then.

If you have any ideas, or have open space – please call ACCESS.

