Talent tiniest park robbed

Posted by Ethan McReynolds October 6, 2022

TALENT, Ore. – A park in Talent that is contending for the smallest park in the world was vandalized and robbed over the weekend.

The Tiniest Park, as it is being called for now, opened at the end of June.

The park was home to five incredibly rare plant species.

According to the Talent Garden Club, three of the five plants were dug up and taken and another plant was trimmed allegedly for propagation.

The community of Talent was upset to hear the news about their landmark.

“I think we all shed a few tears, we were quite anguished that something of this caliber could happen because it is, in our opinion, a violation against our community,” Chair of the Talent Chapter of Bee City USA, Gerlinde Smith said.

Smith said that decorations and art pieces around the park were also taken.

The rare plants will be replanted, but Smith said not until security cameras and motion detectors are installed.

Ethan McReynolds
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
