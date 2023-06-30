Targeted Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation this Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department will be conducting a Targeted Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation on Friday.

It will take place on the Southern End of Crater Lake Avenue at Minnesota Street from 8 am to noon on Friday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s office deputies will assist.

The agencies will focus on drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians at the crosswalk.

“If a pedestrian is entering the roadway or is in your lane of travel you are required to stop and allow the pedestrian to move through the lane adjacent to you before you can proceed”, said Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick, Medford Police Department.

Violators may be cited and could face fines of $265.

MPD said drivers should keep in mind that there is a crosswalk at every intersection regardless of whether or not it has markings.

