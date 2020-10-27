Teams assess damage from Red Salmon Complex

YREKA, Calif. – As wildfires continue burning in Northern California, teams of specialists are moving in to assess the damage.
On July 27, lightning strikes caused numerous spot fires in the Trinity Alps Wilderness about 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek, California. The fires eventually merged and became the 143,644-acre Red Salmon Complex.
About three months after the fires started, cooler weather has allowed activity in and around the fire to slow down significantly. However, the fire is far from over, with gusty winds on the way hitting the Red Salmon Complex, which is 75% contained.
Even with the fire still smoldering in some spots, it’s now safe enough to allow a U.S. Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team to assess the situation by identifying areas that have increased potential for post-fire flooding, sediment flows, falling trees, and rockslides.
The BAER team is made up of scientists and specialists that will collect data and analyze it through computer models. Later, they’ll present their findings to interagency cooperators and private landowners.
Updated information about the BAER team’s findings can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7253/