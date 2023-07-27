Teen hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Medford home

MEDFORD, Ore. – A teen was hospitalized after a vehicle ran into a home in Medford.

The Medford Police Department said at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, a silver 2008 Nissan Altima left the roadway and crashed into a home in a residential neighborhood at the intersection of Bronte Circle and Springbrook Road. There were people inside the home at the time of the crash, but none of them suffered any injuries.

According to MPD, officers learned the car was driven by a 16-year-old who had a 15-year-old passenger.

Even though the crash appeared to have happened at a high rate of speed, the juveniles didn’t appear to have major injuries. However, the 15-year-old was taken to a hospital and was found to have more serious injuries than initially thought.

MPD didn’t have an update as to the 15-year-old’s current medical conditions.

Due to the ages of those involved, names will not be released by MPD.

The crash remains under investigation.

