Josephine County marijuana grow busted, 1 person arrested

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – One suspect was arrested after an illegal marijuana grow was busted in Josephine County.

On July 25, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, or “JMET,” raided a property in the 100 block of Airport Drive outside of Cave Junction.

There, investigators reportedly found an illegal marijuana grow operation containing 113 marijuana plants and 100 pounds of processed marijuana, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said.

The property also had numerous water and solid waste code violation, according to JCSO. The violations could result in civil criminal forfeiture of the property.

JCSO said 41-year-old Brandon Saffery-Stancil was arrested in connection with the raid. He was charged with unlawful manufacturing and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information was released.

