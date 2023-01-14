Temporary lane of Highway 101 ready for traffic after landslide

CURRY COUNTY, Ore – Highway 101 between Gold Beach and Port Orford reopened Friday afternoon.

A landslide early Monday morning caused about 200 yards of the highway to collapse 15 feet down and slide 12 feet west.

By Friday afternoon, ODOT completed a temporary lane for traffic, but Curry County Emergency Management is still recommending alternate highway routes.

CCEM said, “PLEASE continue to check with tripcheck.com before you travel and be prepared that weather could require a closure. Drivers should expect delays and travel at a slower rate of speed through this area.”