Texas abortion law goes into effect

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC) – Texas now has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.
The controversial law took effect Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block it.
It prevents women from getting abortions after six weeks of gestation. That’s before many even know they’re pregnant.
The law also allows citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.
Rights groups see the law as a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision legalizing abortion.
It’s unclear if the law will stay on the books or further legal action will stop it.
The Supreme Court is poised to rule on a fifteen-week abortion ban in Mississippi.