Small wildfire near Trail 75% lined

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Over 100 firefighters are trying to put out a small wildfire that started near Trail.
Crews responded to the Board Mountain Fire northeast of Trail Tuesday night.
Initially, a 20 person crew arrived at the scene while fire activity was minimal. The situation was monitored overnight as more resources arrived.
By Wednesday morning, over 170 personnel were assigned to the fire, which was estimated to be about 36 acres in size and 75% lined.
While the cause of the Board Mountain Fire remains under investigation, industrial activity has been ruled out.
No homes are threatened and no evacuation notices are in effect.