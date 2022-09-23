The Craterian hosting ‘Buddy Holly Story’ cast before national tour

Posted by Zack Larsen September 23, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Craterian will show the “Buddy Holly Story” next Wednesday.

Right now, it’s hosting the rehearsals and technical process for the tour.

This will be the first stop for the cast as it tours the country.

The whole cast arrived two weeks ago.

It says his is one of the first times its hosted full rehearsals weeks before a national tour.

“It’s a really cool opportunity for the Craterian,” marketing director at the Craterian Eric Strahl. “We’ve got the space, we’ve got the technology and we’ve got the human capital to them sort of bard this show which is a really cool thing.”

“The Buddy Holly Story” is about his journey toward becoming a rock-n-roll legend.

Tickets are still available.

The show is on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m..

Zack Larsen
