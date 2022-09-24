Grants Pass woman turns 102 years old

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Friends, and Family gathered in Grants Pass to celebrate a resident’s 102nd birthday.

Gaye McCormack is turning 102 on October 8th and celebrated at Foothill Retirement Center on September 24th, with friends and family enjoying homemade food and desserts.

We asked McCormack what her secret to living a long and healthy life was, here’s what she had to say.

“I have always tried to take care of myself, I’ve worked hard and I don’t drink. I just want to thank everybody for taking care of me and thanks for coming to my celebration,” said Gaye McCormack.

McCormack says she is looking forward to visiting family in Florida for her actual birthday. She says she is already making plans for when she turns 103.