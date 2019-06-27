The Great Race comes to the West Coast for the first time in 30 year history

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Classic cars from years past stopped by grants pass as they competed in the great race. About 120 classic cars are competing for a top spot, and they rolled through Grants Pass Wednesday on their way to the finish line.
“It started in 1983, and it was sort of a tribute to the 1965 movie called ‘The Great Race’, starring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon,” Race Organizer, Jason Stumb said. “That was based on a real event that happened in 1908 the New York to Paris Great Race.”
The Great Race combines a love for racing and an appreciation for vintage cars. Drivers and navigators travel from Riverside, California, all the way up to Tacoma, Washington to the final checkered flag.
“Its an old car race across the country,” Stumb said. “It’s a nine-day, 2300 mile event with cars as old as 1909.”
It’s usually a male-dominated event, but this year the competition had its fair share of women behind the wheel
“I never let him drive when I’m in the car,” Driver Mary Schulz said.
“We have two young ladies from Georgia, the driver is 17 and her sister is 15,” Stumb said. This is their second year in the race.”
This year marks the first time the cars have raced up the west coast, and Grants Pass was an obvious pit-stop
“Grants Pass is one of the great car towns in America so we knew we were gonna come to here,” Stumb said.
The next stop for the racers who make it to their checkpoints will be in Bend tomorrow night at 5 P.M. to find out more you can visit GreatRace.com
