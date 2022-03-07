Third round of ceasefire talks scheduled between Ukraine and Russia

(NBC) – A third round of talks is scheduled for Monday between Ukraine and Russia. They come after a weekend that saw two ceasefires fail when Russia continued shelling cities. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the U.S. is in active talks to end the import of oil from Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims there will be a ceasefire in several Ukrainian cities Monday morning, potentially clearing the way for civilians to flee. The Ukrainian government said Russian forces violated a ceasefire agreement this weekend as attacks by Russian forces escalated

World leaders are considering new ways to fight back against Russia, including possible investigations into the country’s actions. The U.S. is also in talks with Poland about a deal to send Russian-made fighter jets to Ukraine.

Political pressure is growing for the president to impose a no-fly zone. There are also bi-partisan calls for a ban on Russian oil. The national average for gas has soared past the $4 mark. The Biden administration cautions prices could rise even more. Still, some Americans support tougher sanctions against Russia

U.S. companies continue to pull goods and services from Russia, with Netflix and TikTok added to the growing list

In Ukraine, more than 1.5 million people have fled to safety. Residents who are not yet impacted by the violence remain wary as U.S. officials warn the war could go on for a while.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are working on bill that includes a ban on Russian oil and billions of dollars to help refugees from Ukraine.