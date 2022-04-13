Thousands of marijuana plants seized, destroyed in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Over 2,000 illegal marijuana plants and half a ton of processed marijuana were found during a Josephine County search.

Investigators said on the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team arrived at a property in the 1900 block of Southside Road outside of Grants Pass regarding an illegal marijuana grow.

During a search of the property, JMET found about 2,200 marijuana plants being grown in greenhouses. In addition, about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana was discovered. It was all reportedly seized and destroyed.

One worker was detained during the search for officer safety. The primary suspect hasn’t been found.

JMET provided no further information about the investigation.

