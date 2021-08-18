Thousands of sand dollars was ashore on the Oregon Coast

SEASIDE, Oregon (KGW) – Thousands of sand dollars have washed ashore in Oregon. You can see them covering a beach in Seaside.
People began spotting the sand dollars over the weekend. Then, word spread, and beachcombers from around the area started showing up to collect them by the bagful.
Finding sand dollars along Oregon beaches is pretty common, but experts say finding this many in the same spot is rare.
Tiffany Boothe with the Seaside, Oregon Aquarium said, “This is a great beach to find sand dollars, especially now. They do wash in from time to time, this quantity is a tiny bit unusual.”
Beachgoer Grant Eastland said, “I grew up around here and I never seen this many sand dollars on the beach in one spot in my entire life.”
Local experts aren’t sure what caused so many sand dollars to wash ashore and for now, they think it’s only happening in Seaside, Oregon.