Caldor Fire continues to rage in California

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – More evacuation orders were issued Wednesday for a wildfire burning in El Dorado County, California.
The Caldor Fire has displaced thousands after tearing through the community of Grizzly Flats on its path toward Highway 50.
The fire has charred more than 80 square miles and sent smoke plumes high into the skies as firefighters have struggled to contain it.
According to CAL FIRE, two people have been seriously injured by the Caldor Fire.
The new evacuation orders include the community of Kyburz.
U.S. Forest Service officials have also announced a complete shutdown of the El Dorado National Forest because of the fire.
The Caldor Fire has exploded in size in recent days after igniting Saturday near Little Mountain between Omo Ranch and Grizzly Flats.
It had burned more than 53,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, CAL FIRE said.
There is no containment around the fire.