Threat of power shutoffs could last for years, PG&E executive states

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON, KGO) – Power shutoffs in California could continue for the next ten years. That’s according to a PG&E executive.
During a meeting Friday, PG&E chief executive Bill Johnson said it could take ten years for the electric company to reduce the practice of cutting power to avoid wildfires.
The move is usually done during high winds and dry conditions. It can affect any of PG&E’s five million customers.
Earlier this month, almost 800,000 customers in Northern California went without power in an effort to lower the risk of wildfires started by the company’s equipment.
Johnson later clarified his statement Friday saying while the practice could remain for ten years the company hopes it will decrease in size and scope over the coming years.