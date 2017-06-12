Three American soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan (CNN) – The U.S. Military is identifying three soldiers killed in an attack in Afghanistan.
Corporal Dillon Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina; Sergeant Eric Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; and Sergeant William Bays, 29, of Barstow, California.
All three were killed Saturday.
They were a part Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, a joint U.S./Afghan military operation in the Nangarhar Province.
The NATO color coding of the incident, “green on blue” indicates it may have been an apparent insider attack.