Home
Three Americans killed during attack on U.S. base in Kenya

Three Americans killed during attack on U.S. base in Kenya

News Top Stories U.S. & World

LAMU COUNTY, Kenya – A U.S. soldier from the Chicago area and two American defense contractors were killed in an attack by al-Shabab extremists on a military base in Kenya.

Sunday’s attack took place at a base on the coast of the East African country.

Video shot several miles away shows a large plume of smoke. Gunfire can be heard in the distance.

The U.S. military said five American aircraft were destroyed and one damaged in the hours-long assault.

It was the first attack on U.S. forces inside Kenya by al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group.

NBC’s Chicago affiliate reports the dead soldier’s identity as 23-year-old Henry Mayfield, Jr. of Hazel Crest, Illinois.

Two other Americans, both contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense, were also killed but their names have not yet been released.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »