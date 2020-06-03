Three more former officers charged in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – All four of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly arrest of George Floyd have now been charged.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said, “Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and I have filed a complaint that charges police officers Kueng, Lane, and Thau with aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, a felony offense. I strongly believe these developments are in the interest of justice for Mr. Floyd, his family, our community, and our state.”
Ellison also announced the new charges Wednesday afternoon and the upgraded murder charge against Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. He said, “I filed an amended complaint that charges former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with murder in the second degree for the death of George Floyd. I believe the evidence available to us now supports the stronger charge of second-degree murder. We consulted with each other and we agree.”
Ellison promised a thorough, fact-based prosecution and said to the community, the work for a more just society should not stop with this case. He said, “I feel a tremendous sense of weight. I feel this is a very serious moment. I can honestly tell you I take no joy in this. But I do feel a tremendous sense of duty and responsibility.”
Attorney General Ellison said prosecuting this case will likely take months.