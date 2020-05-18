Timberline Lodge reopens to skiers

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KGW/NBC) – In northwest Oregon, the ski slopes were buzzing with skiers and boarders over the weekend, with a few virus pandemic modifications now in place.
Timberline Lodge reopened officially Friday. It’s the first time people have been allowed back on the slopes since the quarantine went into effect earlier this year. The ski resort now has new guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Skiers need reservations so the resort can control the number of people on the slopes at any given time. People are asked to only visit with people from their household, wear cloth face masks at all times, use hand sanitizer frequently, and complete a COVID-19 questionnaire.
John Burton is the director of communications for Timberline Lodge. He said, “We need to get this right to keep our employees and our guests safe with the goal of, you know, eventually scaling up.”
Last week, Governor Kate Brown announced that Oregon’s ski resorts could start to reopen under a new executive order.