Time’s Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelenskyy & the Spirit of Ukraine

(NBC) TIME Magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with the Ukrainian people as its annual Person of the Year as the country defends itself from an invasion by Russia.

TIME said Zelenskyy inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia’s brutal devastating invasion.

TIME wrote in acknowledging the 44-year-old leader that “Zelenskyy’s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realized the president had stuck around.”

Refusing to leave Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv at the outbreak of the war that started on February 24 as Russian bombs rained down, the former comedian rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital and traveled across his war-torn nation.