ACCESS prepares for a possible food pantry shortage

With the possibility of decreased funds or elimination of SNAP programs at the end of February, the need for food could be larger than ever according to ACCESS.
The organization supplies food to over 24 food pantries and 20 programs for hungry families and individuals in Jackson County. If the shutdown should continue, the group said it will be a concern for those receiving SNAP Benefits and those who rely on local food banks. The organization said around 37,000 people receive SNAP in Jackson County.
“It’s hard to tell what that will look like if there are 37,000 more people looking for nutrition for their families on a day in and day out basis,” said Pamela Norr, Executive Director with ACCESS. “We will do everything we can to make that need,” she said.
ACCESS is relying on the generosity of the community to help fill this need. Food or other donations can be dropped off at their Medford headquarters, located at 3630 Aviation Way.
Cash donations can also be made on their website. You can find that link here.
