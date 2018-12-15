Ashland Chamber of Commerce encourages people to shop local

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Chamber of Commerce is asking you to look around your community when shopping for stocking stuffers or presents this year. Ashland businesses are lighting up the streets of the city for the holidays.
While people are looking for stocking stuffers and presents to go under the tree, the Ashland Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop locally. The city and businesses are always looking to spice things up around the holidays, so they have a variety of promotions to encourage shoppers this month like the city’s holiday gift guide.
“It’s full of promotions from local businesses, buy one get ones, and all sorts of things to be able to engage with our businesses this holiday season,” Chamber of Commerce Business Development Director, Dana Preston said.
If you’re looking for another reason to spend some cash this holiday season, then shopping local is a way to give back to the community.
“These businesses they participate with our local community, so these business owners they’re giving back to organizations like schools foundations and recreation and all those different non-profits that need our support,” Preston said.
The local shops are just as excited about holiday fun.
“Shopping in an environment that feels warm and fuzzy and that’s what we do here at Paddington,” co-owner of Paddington Station, Pam Hammond said.
It’s not just a boost for the store, Paddington Station says the influx of holiday shoppers allows them to give about $10,000 back to the community.
“It’s so important to support us, we are the soul of your community and we’re the reason you’re community feels the way it does,” Hammond said.
However, it’s not all about the money for shoppers or stores.
“It’s a really great way to bring the community together and support one another at this time of the year,” Preston said.
You can find all of the holiday promotions and fun going on around Ashland this December on the Ashland Chamber of Commerce website at ashlandchamber.com
