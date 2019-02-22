Ashland hog farm denied land-use permit… for now

ASHLAND, Ore. — Jackson County’s Planning Department has decided that a farm and animal processing facility in Ashland will not be considered for now, but the owners told NBC5 News they’re confident it will eventually be approved.
NBC5 News first brought you the controversial story in December.
The hog farm known as Uproot Ashland applied for a land-use permit in 2018.
Some Ashland neighbors were concerned about run-off soil erosion and contaminated water.
The Jackson County Planning Department ultimately denied the owner’s request.
“It’s the culmination of a lot of work, a lot of effort,” said oppose Denise Krause. “This is a huge step for us.”
“It’s a type two that we applied for,” said Uproot Ashland co-owner Krista Vegter, “and they’re saying it just doesn’t fall under that jurisdiction or permit.”
“We’re a small-scale, small-family farm meat producer, requesting a small-scale processing facility for poultry,” Vegter said.
Uproot Ashland said they will apply for a new different permit in Jackson County that they’re confident will get approved.
In the meantime, they will also be appealing at the state level.