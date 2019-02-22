Proposed bill would put condoms in Oregon high schools

MEDFORD, Ore.— Two bills are making their way through the Oregon legislature in an effort to make condoms and feminine hygiene products more available to students.
House bill 3020 would require each public school district or public charter school to provide menstrual products at no cost, at every school with students in any grade from seven to 12 and require them to be available in at least 50 percent of the bathrooms.
Senate bill 822 would require all public high schools in Oregon to make condoms accessible to students free of charge in a manner that doesn’t require them to ask for them.
The law would require them to be put in public high school restrooms, and would also require public high schools to allow a third-party to provide them to students and the school would be required to protect student privacy.
Both bills, which were sponsored by democrats had their first-hearings Thursday.
Several local clinics including Jackson County Public Health currently provide condoms to anyone free of charge.